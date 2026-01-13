Rwanda: Gasabo, Musanze Lead Rwanda's Hotel and Room Capacity Rankings

The government recorded 1,460 hotels and other accommodation facilities nationwide in 2024, up from 2018, with a large share concentrated in Kigali City and major tourism districts, according to the Rwanda Statistical Yearbook 2025.

The steady growth of the hospitality sector reflects sustained investment driven by urban expansion, tourism development, and rising demand linked to conferences and business travel.

Also read: Govt seeks investor for $30m five-star Lake Kivu hotel

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Nationally, the number of accommodation rooms has increased consistently over the past seven years. Rwanda had 13,802 rooms in 2018, rising to 16,113 in 2019 and 17,078 in 2020. The figure reached 18,201 in 2021, jumped to 21,232 in 2022, remained broadly stable at 21,217 in 2023, before climbing sharply to 25,330 in 2024.

In this article, The New Times looks at the top 10 districts by number of accommodation facilities and by room capacity.

Accommodation facilities include hotels, lodges, guesthouses, resorts, hostels, and serviced apartments.

Top districts by number of accommodation facilities

Gasabo District led the country in 2024 with 277 accommodation establishments, more than double the 133 recorded in 2018, cementing its position as Rwanda's leading hospitality hub.

Also read: Investors look to exploit Rwanda's popular twin lakes

Kicukiro followed with 167 facilities, up from 69 in 2018, while Musanze ranked third with 157, rising from 83, reflecting its strong tourism appeal linked to Volcanoes National Park.

Rubavu recorded 146 facilities, up from 66 in 2018, driven largely by lakeside tourism and leisure activities along Lake Kivu.

Also read: Visitors to Rwanda now spending more

Nyarugenge ranked fifth with 106 establishments, up from 64, underscoring its role as a central commercial and urban district.

Bugesera followed with 77 facilities, a sharp rise from just 13 in 2018. Karongi and Kayonza recorded 53 and 51 establishments respectively, up from 31 and four, pointing to gradual but steady growth.

Rwamagana registered 41 facilities, up from 14, while Huye completed the top ten with 38 establishments, lagging behind other districts that have expanded more rapidly.

At the other end of the scale, largely rural districts recorded very few accommodation facilities. Ngororero, Gakenke, Nyabihu and Rulindo each had four establishments, Burera had five, and Nyaruguru six. Gisagara recorded the lowest number nationwide, with just two facilities.

Top districts by number of rooms

Gasabo also led in accommodation capacity, with 5,450 rooms in 2024, reflecting its status as a major business and residential centre. Nyarugenge followed with 3,490 rooms.

Kicukiro ranked third with 2,488 rooms, while Musanze offered 2,191 rooms, serving the country's busiest tourism corridor.

Rubavu came next with 1,998 rooms, supported by lakeside tourism and cross-border trade. Bugesera had 1,190 rooms, while Rusizi recorded 1,086, signalling growing hospitality investment in the south-west.

Karongi and Huye offered 843 and 938 rooms respectively, while Rwamagana rounded out the top ten with 555 rooms.

Districts with the fewest rooms were again predominantly rural. Gisagara and Gakenke each had 38 rooms, followed by Ngororero with 60. Nyabihu, Rulindo and Burera recorded between 62 and 66 rooms, while Nyamasheke had 274.

Lakeshore hospitality investments

Over the past five years, Rwanda has attracted about $106 million in lakeshore hospitality and tourism investments, resulting in the development of 631 hotel rooms.

The projects, implemented under the first National Strategy for Transformation (NST1), are expected to boost job creation, local supply chains and tourism revenues.

The hospitality and tourism sector currently employs around 165,000 people nationwide, with lakeshore projects alone creating about 1,000 jobs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Bugesera District, Vice Mayor for Economic Development Cyriaque Mapambano Nyiridandi said a five-star Lakeside Recreation Resort is under development along Lake Mugesera, the first of its kind in the Eastern Province.

"It will increase accommodation capacity, promote environmentally sustainable tourism and attract more investors," he said, adding that the project will also create jobs and provide a reliable market for local farmers.

The Rwf6 billion resort, spread across 32 hectares, will feature sports facilities, a golf course, water activities and family-oriented leisure amenities.

The government is also seeking investors to develop a four- to five-star hotel worth up to $30 million on the shores of Lake Kivu in Karongi District.

According to Karongi Mayor Gerald Muzungu, hotel development around the lake is steadily increasing, supporting wider investment in food, transport and other services.