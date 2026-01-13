Rwanda: Why Stronger Traffic Laws Are Necessary for Safer Roads

analysis

Traffic laws are meant to deter dangerous behaviour, but only when they reflect the realities on the road. As traffic volumes grow and risky practices such as drunk driving persist, the limits of the old legal framework have become increasingly clear.

The revised traffic bill passed by Parliament is an attempt to restore the law's deterrent power by addressing repeat offences, strengthening enforcement and placing greater responsibility on those who put lives at risk.

Over the past decade, Rwanda has seen rapid growth in motorisation, denser urban traffic and more commercial vehicles on the road, particularly in public transport, logistics and tourism.

Alongside this growth has come a worrying persistence of risky behaviour, from drunk driving and speeding to ignoring police checks and repeat offences by the same drivers.

The previous traffic law, heavily reliant on modest fines and short jail terms, increasingly struggled to deter such conduct.

The revised law responds to this gap by shifting from punishment alone to accountability and prevention. Tougher sanctions for drunk driving, especially for public and commercial drivers, are a clear signal that carrying passengers is a responsibility that cannot be taken lightly.

Alcohol-related crashes remain a leading cause of fatal accidents, and maintaining old penalties in the face of this evidence would have amounted to looking the other way.

Equally important is the introduction of a demerit point system and clearer administrative sanctions. Road safety is not only about dramatic offences that end in court; it is also about addressing the small, repeated violations that gradually erode discipline on the roads.

Tracking offences over time allows authorities to identify habitual offenders before their behaviour turns deadly.

The law also closes loopholes that undermine enforcement. Prohibiting drivers with suspended or revoked licences from driving under foreign permits, setting clear timelines for fine payments, and strengthening coordination through a national road safety committee all point to a more coherent system.

Enforcement that is predictable and consistent is more effective and fairer than one that relies on discretion and delay.

None of this means the law is beyond criticism. High fines raise legitimate concerns, particularly for professional drivers whose livelihoods depend on staying on the road.

That is why public education and transparent enforcement will be as important as the penalties themselves. Drivers must understand the rules, and authorities must apply them evenly.

Ultimately, the revised traffic law is not about punishment for its own sake. It is about acknowledging that evolving traffic offences require modern tools, and that preventing avoidable deaths must take precedence over convenience.

Safer roads are not achieved by chance; they are the result of laws that reflect reality and are enforced with purpose.