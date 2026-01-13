Rwanda: Ferry Axes Ndikumana As Tensions Rise At Rayon

13 January 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Times Reporter

Rayon Sports head coach Bruno Ferry has handed striker Asman Ndikumana a one-week suspension over what he described as a lack of tactical discipline, Times Sport understands.

The French coach was reportedly unimpressed with Ndikumana's overall performance despite the striker scoring Rayon Sports' lone goal in their 4-1 Super Cup defeat to arch-rivals APR FC at Amahoro Stadium on Saturday, January 10.

Sources indicate that Ferry accused the Burundian forward of ignoring tactical instructions during the match and subsequently excluded him from the squad preparing for the Rwanda Premier League fixture against Al Hilal SC scheduled for Sunday, January 18.

"There are some things I didn't like this evening," Ferry said in a post-match interview. "I noticed some unprofessional behavior, and I didn't like it. I will have to take measures because I can't accept it.

"Football is a collective game, which means you are supposed to work with your teammates as a team, not play individual football," he added.

Times Sport understands that Ndikumana is unhappy with the decision and is considering leaving the club should tensions between him and the coach persist.

Ndikumana joined Rayon Sports in August 2025 on a two-year contract as the club sought a replacement for injured Senegalese striker Fall Ngagne.

Ferry was appointed as head coach of Rayon Sports three months later, replacing Lotfi Afahmia, who was sacked in November following a poor run of results in the Rwanda Premier League and an early exit from the CAF Confederation Cup.

