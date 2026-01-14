Uganda: The Besigye I Know Cannot Endorse Bobi, Insists Munyagwa

Presidential candidate Mubarack Munyagwa has dismissed speculation that veteran opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye has endorsed National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine.

Munyagwa's remarks follow reports that Dr Besigye, who is currently imprisoned, made a monetary contribution to Kyagulanyi's campaign as it entered its final stretch ahead of Thursday's elections.

The contribution, delivered by Besigye's wife, Winnie Byanyima, triggered speculation that the former Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) president had thrown his weight behind the NUP flag bearer.

However, appearing on Sanyuka Television on Tuesday, Munyagwa said he did not believe Besigye could endorse Kyagulanyi under the current circumstances.

"The Besigye I know would in no way endorse Kyagulanyi without first resolving the Lukwago issues," Munyagwa said.

"The Besigye I know would not endorse Kyagulanyi when NUP is fighting the Kaija."

Munyagwa was referring to unresolved tensions involving members of the People's Front for Freedom (PFF), a political formation associated with Besigye, which he said have not been adequately addressed by NUP.

He also questioned the interpretation of the reported financial support, casting doubt on claims that it amounted to an endorsement.

"That is hearsay and evidence that has never been adduced," Munyagwa said, adding that there was no proof the contribution represented Besigye's political backing of Kyagulanyi.

Last week, Byanyima confirmed that she delivered the contribution on behalf of her husband during a special prayer meeting held in solidarity with Besigye and other individuals described as political prisoners.

The amount of money was not disclosed.

Addressing the gathering, Byanyima was quoted as telling Kyagulanyi: "Besigye sent me to give you this money to be your last push as you wind up the campaigns. Let it help you reach your goal."