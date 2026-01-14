East Africa: EAC Deploys Observers to Monitor Uganda Polls Ahead of January 15 Vote

The East African Community (EAC) has officially deployed its Election Observation Mission to Uganda ahead of the 2026 General Elections scheduled for Thursday, January 15.

The mission was flagged off on Tuesday at the EAC Headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania, following an invitation from the Government of Uganda and in line with a directive of the EAC Council of Ministers mandating the Secretariat to observe elections in all Partner States.

Speaking at the launch, the Head of Mission, Rt. Hon. Ambassador Edda Mukabagwiza, said the observers will monitor the electoral process in an independent, impartial and objective manner, guided by the EAC Treaty, the bloc's Election Observation Principles, Uganda's electoral laws, and relevant regional and international standards.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ambassador Mukabagwiza stressed that the mission will not interfere in the electoral process, arbitrate political outcomes or pronounce election results.

Instead, she said, the team will observe, document and report its findings in an objective and professional manner.

"The role of the mission is strictly observational," Mukabagwiza said, noting that its work is intended to support democratic processes rather than influence them.

The Election Observation Mission comprises members of the East African Legislative Assembly, representatives from electoral management bodies, ministries of foreign affairs, national human rights institutions, civil society organisations, and officials from the EAC Secretariat.

Observers will be deployed across selected regions of Uganda, where they will engage with key stakeholders including the Electoral Commission, political parties and candidates, civil society organisations, media practitioners and security agencies.

According to the EAC, the mission will assess the pre-election environment, polling and voting processes, counting and tallying of results, as well as the transmission and announcement of election outcomes.

EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva said the mission will issue a preliminary statement shortly after the elections, followed by a comprehensive final report containing recommendations aimed at strengthening future electoral processes across the region.

She also called on political leaders, candidates and their supporters to exercise restraint, respect the law and contribute to a peaceful and inclusive electoral process.

The EAC said the deployment of the observation mission underscores the bloc's commitment to promoting credible, transparent and peaceful elections among its Partner States.