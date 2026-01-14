Uganda: We Are Ready to Crush Anyone Who Brings Chaos During Elections - Museveni

President Museveni has once again warned anyone who seeks to cause violence during the forthcoming 2026 elections, noting that government is ready to crush them.

"Go and vote. Anybody who tries to interfere with your freedom will be crushed. I am telling you this. We are ready to put an end to this indiscipline," Museveni said.

The President was on Tuesday addressing his last campaign rally at Kololo Independence Grounds.

Urging Ugandans to go out in big numbers to vote for their desired candidates, Museveni assured everyone of security during this exercise.

He said some opposition figures have been threatening to cause havoc but warned their schemes will not succeed.

"Therefore, I want to advise some of the opposition people. They are saying they want to cause violence. I want to urge you, don't fear anybody or anything. We are ready to put an end to this indiscipline. Nobody has a right to intimidate you. Therefore, go out and vote."

With anticipated violence during the forthcoming elections, security forces have deployed heavily in several urban centres, including the capital Kampala.

Security has however insisted that the heavy deployment is meant to ensure safety and protection of Ugandans.