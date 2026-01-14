Kenya: Why Gachagua's Corruption Narrative Is Striking a Chord in Northern Kenya

14 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Prominent lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has praised Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for highlighting corruption and mismanagement in Northern Kenya, suggesting the message is resonating strongly with local voters and could reshape political dynamics ahead of the 2027 elections.

In a post on X, Abdullahi said the issues of grand corruption and the misappropriation of devolution and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) resources by Northern Kenya's leadership are striking a chord with residents struggling with poverty.

"In fact, this is a game changer! H. E Rigathi Gachagua, in his own crude and unsophisticated way, has opened the eyes of the masses and shown them their problem is the sole creation of their leaders," Abdullahi wrote.

Abdullahi suggested that if the debate over corruption continues along its current trajectory, Gachagua could become a major political player in Northern Kenya.

"If this debate continues on this trajectory, Gachagua may in 2027 be invited to the high table by the voters of Northern Kenya who are desperate to be freed from the shackles of the thieving political vampires of the North. Watch this space!" he added.

The remarks come amid a growing public discourse on accountability in Northern Kenya, where poverty levels remain high despite substantial public funds allocated to counties through devolution and CDF projects.

Critics have frequently accused local leaders of misappropriating these funds, limiting development in the region.

Gachagua, who currently serves as Deputy President, has increasingly been vocal about corruption in different parts of the country.

Abdullahi's comments suggest that his messaging is gaining traction among voters traditionally aligned with other political elites in Northern Kenya.

Political analysts say that Northern Kenya could emerge as a key battleground ahead of the 2027 general elections, especially if discussions around corruption, accountability, and governance continue to dominate public discourse.

