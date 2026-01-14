Kenya: Koome Opens Race for Supreme Court Judge After Justice Ibrahim's Death

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has declared a vacancy in the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Mohammed Ibrahim, setting in motion the process of recruiting a new judge to the country's highest court.

In a special issue of the Kenya Gazette dated January 13, the Chief Justice, in her capacity as Chairperson of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), announced that one position of Judge of the Supreme Court is now vacant.

The vacancy arises following the death of Justice Ibrahim on December 17, an event that the Judiciary described as a major loss to Kenya's constitutional and judicial order.

In the notice, Koome noted the successful applicant will serve until retirement at the age of 70, or may opt to retire earlier after attaining 65 years, in line with the Constitution.

To qualify, applicants must hold a law degree from a recognised university, be advocates of the High Court of Kenya or hold an equivalent qualification from a Commonwealth jurisdiction.

They must also have at least 15 years' experience either as a superior court judge, a distinguished academic, judicial officer, legal practitioner, or in another relevant legal field, or have served cumulatively for a similar period.

Candidates must further meet the Chapter Six leadership and integrity requirements of the Constitution and demonstrate high moral character, professional competence, sound judgment, fairness and impartiality.

Uneven bench

The functions of a Supreme Court judge include hearing and determining presidential election disputes, as well as handling appeals from the Court of Appeal and other courts or tribunals as prescribed by law.

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) determines remuneration and benefits for the job with the gross monthly pay ranging between Sh956,192 and Sh1,268,996, excluding benefits.

JSC invited qualified applicants to submit their applications through its online portal but did not specify the deadline.

Justice Ibrahim's death reduced the number of judges at the apex court to six, breaking the bench's uneven structure critical for vote-determined decisions, making the recruitment of his successor a matter of institutional urgency.

In her tribute, Koome said Justice Ibrahim would be remembered as a quiet mentor, a collegial judge, and a firm believer in principle over prominence, adding:

"His life exemplified fidelity to his oath of office, service to country, and compassion for the voiceless."

Koome described Justice Ibrahim as a jurist of exceptional humility, integrity and courage, whose legacy bridged principled judging, courageous advocacy and deep compassion for the vulnerable and marginalised.

She hailed him as a trailblazing advocate, human rights defender and public-spirited lawyer, noting that his rise as the first member of the Kenyan Somali community to be admitted as an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya in 1982.

Justice Ibrahim joined the Judiciary in 2003 as a High Court judge and was elevated to the Supreme Court in 2011, where he served as a member of the court's inaugural bench following the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.