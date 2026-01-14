East Africa: Somalia Ends UAE Agreements, President Says Abu Dhabi Failed to Treat Country As Sovereign State

Mogadishu — Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said the federal government has annulled its agreements with the United Arab Emirates, accusing Abu Dhabi of actions that undermined Somalia's unity, sovereignty and constitutional order.

In a national address, the president said Somalia had entered into agreements with the UAE in good faith, expecting mutual respect and engagement based on state-to-state relations.

"We entered into agreements with the United Arab Emirates in good faith, but the UAE did not conduct itself as a single, independent state in its dealings with Somalia," Hassan Sheikh said.

He accused the UAE of engaging through multiple channels inside Somalia and carrying out activities without the knowledge or consent of the federal government, despite repeated warnings.

"On numerous occasions, we urged them to treat Somalia as one country and to cease this covert approach," the president said, adding that such actions constituted a clear violation of Somalia's sovereignty and national unity.

Hassan Sheikh said the decision to annul the agreements followed extensive deliberations and careful evaluation, stressing that the move was taken to defend Somalia's supreme national interests.

He reaffirmed that Somalia remains open to international cooperation, provided it is based on transparency, mutual respect and full recognition of the country's unity, sovereignty and constitutional authority.

The president concluded by saying all government decisions are guided by the will of the Somali people to safeguard the independence and territorial integrity of their country.