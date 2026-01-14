Ethiopia Accelerates Nationwide Road Development to Drive Growth and Connectivity

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is intensifying the expansion and modernisation of its road network as a central pillar of national development, regional integration, and economic transformation.

In a social media post, the Office of the Prime Minister announced that large-scale investments are underway to construct new highways, upgrade key transport corridors, and expand rural and urban road networks, significantly improving nationwide connectivity.

These projects are reducing travel times, enhancing road safety, and lowering transportation costs, resulting in a more efficient logistics system that supports trade, industrialisation, and agricultural productivity.

Improved road access is also transforming daily life by connecting communities--particularly in previously underserved areas--to schools, healthcare facilities, and markets.

By prioritising both new construction and long-term maintenance, Ethiopia is building a resilient, reliable, and sustainable transport system.

This effort is strengthening local businesses, creating employment opportunities, and reinforcing the country's position as a regional economic hub.

The ambitious road development drive underscores Ethiopia's commitment to inclusive economic growth, improved living standards, and long-term national prosperity.