Ethiopia Accelerates Nationwide Road Development to Drive Growth and Connectivity

14 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia is intensifying the expansion and modernisation of its road network as a central pillar of national development, regional integration, and economic transformation.

In a social media post, the Office of the Prime Minister announced that large-scale investments are underway to construct new highways, upgrade key transport corridors, and expand rural and urban road networks, significantly improving nationwide connectivity.

These projects are reducing travel times, enhancing road safety, and lowering transportation costs, resulting in a more efficient logistics system that supports trade, industrialisation, and agricultural productivity.

Improved road access is also transforming daily life by connecting communities--particularly in previously underserved areas--to schools, healthcare facilities, and markets.

By prioritising both new construction and long-term maintenance, Ethiopia is building a resilient, reliable, and sustainable transport system.

This effort is strengthening local businesses, creating employment opportunities, and reinforcing the country's position as a regional economic hub.

The ambitious road development drive underscores Ethiopia's commitment to inclusive economic growth, improved living standards, and long-term national prosperity.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.