South Africa: Floods Leave Kruger Park With Only One Exit

14 January 2026
Scrolla (Johannesburg)
By Rorisang Modiba
  • Kruger National Park visitors warned of blocked routes as heavy rain raises river levels inside the park.
  • SANParks says some guests may be temporarily stuck if the only exit bridge becomes unsafe.

Heavy rain has caused serious problems inside the Kruger National Park, with travel routes damaged and access between camps restricted.

South African National Parks has warned visitors staying at Lower Sabie and Crocodile Bridge rest camps that they cannot reach the Skukuza area for now.

SANParks spokesperson Rey Thakhuli said rising water levels have made some roads unsafe, and more rain is still expected.

Weather experts from Vox Weather say about 300 millimetres of rain has fallen over the eastern escarpment in the past three days.

The heaviest rain is expected in Limpopo from Tuesday to Wednesday, before moving into Mpumalanga from Thursday to Friday. This could worsen conditions inside the park.

Thakhuli said visitors must be careful and follow instructions from park officials at all times.

At the moment, there is only one exit route out of the Kruger National Park. This is via the Crocodile River bridge.

SANParks warned that if river levels rise further, the bridge could become unsafe or unusable. If that happens, visitors may be temporarily stuck inside the park until water levels drop.

Guests have been advised to change their travel plans and delay moving between camps.

SANParks said it has already contacted visitors with upcoming bookings, especially those planning to enter through affected gates or stay at affected camps.

They have been advised to reschedule their visits until conditions improve.

Officials say safety remains the top priority as heavy rain continues to affect the park.

