Kenya: EACC Seeks Suspension of Ngaaf CEO Roy Sasaka Telewa Amid Court Gag

Nairobi — The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recommended the suspension of National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF) CEO Roy Sasaka Telewa on half pay pending investigations into alleged money laundering and unexplained wealth.

EACC asked Gender Cabinet Secretary Hanna Wendot Cheptumo to suspend Telewa for up to six months even as the embattled CEO moved to the Employment and Labour Relations Court where he obtained orders temporarily halting his removal.

In orders issued on Tuesday, Justice Jemimah Keli certified Telewa's application as urgent and barred the NGAAF Board and the Gender Ministry from convening any meeting aimed at his suspension or removal.

"Pending the hearing of this application, the court issues a temporary conservatory order restraining the respondents from suspending, removing, terminating or in any manner interfering with the applicant's lawful tenure and functions as CEO," the court ruled.

The court also barred the appointment of any acting or substantive CEO at NGAAF pending an inter partes hearing on January 21.

Interference

In its advisory to the CS, the anti-graft agency defended the suspension as necessary to allow investigations to proceed "without interference."

"The Commission is investigating Roy Sasaka Telewa, CEO of the National Government Affirmative Action Fund, for violations of Chapter Six of the Constitution and offences under the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act, and the Leadership and Integrity Act," the EACC stated.

The commission said Telewa faces allegations including possession of unexplained wealth, abuse of office, conflict of interest, and money laundering.

On January 8, 2026, detectives carried out searches at Telewa's residence and office after obtaining a court warrant.

"During the searches, incriminating documents were recovered," the commission said, without providing further details.

The anti-graft agency cited the law to justify its recommendation, noting provisions on suspension of public officers while investigations are ongoing.

"Under Regulation 25(3) of the Leadership and Integrity Regulations, an officer under suspension shall be on half pay pending investigations," the letter reads.

EACC Secretary and Chief Executive Officer Abdi Mohamud said the proposed suspension should take effect from the date the ministry receives the letter and last six months, pending completion of investigations.

"To ensure investigations proceed without interference, the Commission recommends the suspension of Roy Sasaka Telewa for six months on half pay," Mohamud stated.

EACC copied the letter to Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Kosgei and the NGAAF Board Chairperson.