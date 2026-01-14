Kenya: FKF President Mohammed Fires Salvo Amid Reports of Strained Relations With CEO

14 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

NAIROBI — Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Hussein Mohammed says he remains unbowed in his efforts to transform the game amid reports of a rift with the CEO, Harold Ndege.

The president says he will deal ruthlessly with incompetence, mediocrity, corruption and ineptitude to raise the standards of Kenyan football.

"If we are to compete with the best in the world, we must decisively and fearlessly deal with incompetence, mediocrity, corruption and ineptitude in the administration of football. For too long we have normalised and tolerated low standards in our institutions. This must stop," he said.

Mohammed further vowed to fully implement his manifesto even if the reform process is going to be a painful one.

"I ran on the pillars of integrity, transparency and accountability. I intend to stay true to my manifesto and promise to achieve our collective vision of making Kenya a great footballing Nation," the president said.

He added: "The reform agenda shall be a painful process that will take time but it can and must be done."

His comments come less than 48 hours before a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting on Thursday, which is expected to discuss Ndege's conduct and possibly, replace him as FKF's general secretary.

According to information from reliable insiders at Kandanda House, Mohammed accuses Ndege of incompetence.

However, it may not be a walk in the park for anti-Ndege forces after the Employment and Labour Relations Court prohibited the federation from taking any action against CEO in Thursday's meeting.

The ruling, delivered by Lady Justice Agnes Nzei on Friday last week, said Ndege remains in office pending the hearing of a suit filed by the CEO on January 27.

The former Tusker FC player was appointed CEO in January last year after the previous holder of the office, Patrick Korir, stepped aside after overseeing the transition of a new FKF administration.

The CEO's office is increasingly garnering notoriety as a poisoned chalice that has felled its holders.

In 2019, Robert Muthomi was forced to step aside following the controversial transfer of then Sofapaka striker John Avire to Egypt.

Muthomi was accused of writing a letter to the Egyptian embassy without the consent of Batoto Ba Mungu.

His successor, Barry Otieno, served for five years (2019-2024) before resigning to contest the FKF presidency, amidst reports of a poor working relationship with the Kandanda House staff.

