Malawi: Rebellion At Mera - Board Walks Out, Defies Parliament, Accuses Government of a Fix

A full-blown institutional rebellion has erupted at the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA), with the entire board resigning en masse and openly defying Parliament in a move that lays bare a deep crisis of governance, legality and political interference in one of the country's most critical regulatory bodies.

The dramatic walkout comes after the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament summoned the MERA Board to appear today over allegations of incompetence, gross mismanagement and poor corporate governance. Instead of submitting to parliamentary scrutiny, the board members chose open confrontation -- writing resignation letters to Chief Secretary to the Government Justin Saidi and refusing to attend the hearing.

The resignations, effective January 12, 2026, have thrown MERA into turmoil and raised serious questions about whether constitutional oversight mechanisms are being deliberately undermined.

"The Verdict Was Already Written"

In their letters, the board members -- led by chairperson Charles Kambauwa -- accuse government of acting in bad faith and staging what they describe as a predetermined process.

Kambauwa, who was appointed in April 2025, rejected claims of incompetence as "wholly unfounded" and said it was impossible for him to be responsible for alleged long-standing failures at the institution, having served only a few months before the September 16, 2025 General Election.

More damningly, he pointed to government's own actions as proof that the process was a sham.

"It is evident from the government's own actions -- specifically, the appointment of a new board prior to formally removing the current one -- that the decision to replace the board had already been made," Kambauwa wrote.

In blunt language rarely seen in official correspondence, he said appearing before PAC would serve no purpose.

"In order not to waste the committee's time or my own, I hereby resign... Consequently, I will not be attending the scheduled hearing."

Other board members -- Tobias Chinkhwangwa, John Gift Mwakhwawa, Olivia Mchanju Liwewe, Bernadette Kalumo, Kettie Mkandawire and MacCider Katulukira -- followed suit, each distancing themselves from the allegations and effectively daring the system to act without them.

Parliament Snubbed, Oversight Undermined

PAC chairperson Felix Njawala confirmed that the committee had been asked by the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) to confirm the board's removal on grounds of incompetence, citing mismanagement and poor governance.

But the board's mass resignation before facing PAC has turned the tables -- shifting the spotlight from alleged incompetence to the integrity of the removal process itself.

Njawala admitted yesterday that he had not yet been officially informed of the resignations, exposing worrying communication gaps in a matter of national importance.

Deputy Chief Secretary to the Government Stuart Ligomeka confirmed receipt of at least one resignation letter, but could not account for the rest, further adding to the confusion.

A Legal and Governance Mess

At the heart of the controversy is government's decision last month to appoint a new MERA Board -- a move that has triggered outrage from legal experts and civil society.

The MERA Act is explicit:

Board members are appointed by the President subject to PAC confirmation.

Board tenure is three years.

Continuity is mandatory, with at least half of the board expected to be reappointed for the next term.

None of these safeguards appear to have been respected.

Lawyer and National Advocacy Platform chairperson Benedicto Kondowe has already warned that appointing a new board just months after PAC-approved appointments -- without PAC confirmation and without ensuring continuity -- appears to be a clear violation of the law.

A Dangerous Precedent

What is unfolding at MERA is no longer just an administrative dispute. It is a test of Malawi's commitment to the rule of law, parliamentary oversight and institutional independence.

A regulatory board has openly defied Parliament.

Government appears to have acted first and sought justification later.

Legal safeguards meant to protect public institutions are being stretched -- or ignored.

As energy regulation sits at the centre of Malawi's economic stability, investor confidence and public welfare, the MERA saga sends a chilling message: boards can be appointed and discarded at will, oversight can be bypassed, and accountability can be reduced to political convenience.

Unless urgently addressed, this rebellion at MERA risks becoming a blueprint for how governance breaks down -- quietly, legally questionably, and at great cost to the public interest.