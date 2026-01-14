Malawi: From Teen Pregnancy to Twin Degrees - a Mother and Daughter Rewrite Their Destiny At Mzuzu University

When people see them walking together on the Mzuzu University campus, many assume they are sisters. Few realise they are mother and daughter -- both pursuing university degrees, driven by a shared past of hardship, sacrifice and unbreakable determination.

This is the inspiring story of Suzeni Kalambo and her daughter Chikondi -- a story that proves that setbacks do not define destiny.

A Dream Interrupted, Not Destroyed

Suzeni's journey took an unexpected turn while she was in Form 4 at Magawa Secondary School in Mchinji. She became pregnant while living with her aunt. At a time when many advised her to terminate the pregnancy, Suzeni made a firm and life-changing decision.

She refused.

"I already knew things had gone wrong," she later reflected, "and the only thing left was to accept responsibility."

After giving birth to her daughter, Chikondi, Suzeni returned to their home district of Karonga, carrying not just a baby, but a determination to rebuild her life.

Survival, Sacrifice and Second Chances

Life was not easy. From Karonga, Suzeni moved to Mzuzu in search of piecework. She found employment in Chinese-owned shops, working long hours for modest pay. But she had a plan.

With the little money she earned, Suzeni enrolled in part-time studies and re-sat her MSCE examinations -- studying after exhausting workdays, fuelled by the hope of a better future for herself and her child.

Her persistence paid off. She was selected to Karonga Teachers Training College under the IPTE 7 programme, marking a major turning point in her life.

A Mother Lets Go So a Child Can Rise

When Chikondi turned four, she went to live with her father's relatives. It was a painful but necessary decision that allowed Suzeni to focus on building a stable future.

Chikondi began her education at Chasefu Primary School, later progressing to Euthini Secondary School, where her academic brilliance began to shine.

In 2023, Chikondi sat for her MSCE examinations, passed with flying colours, and earned selection to Mzuzu University to study Bachelor of Science in Biomedical Sciences (Honours).

History Repeats -- This Time with Hope

While Chikondi was preparing for university, Suzeni was still pushing forward. While teaching at a primary school, she moved to Lilongwe, where she enrolled in open school at Likuni Boys Secondary School, all while teaching at Likuni Primary School.

In a powerful twist of fate, both mother and daughter sat for MSCE examinations in the same year -- 2023.

Both passed.

Walking the Same Campus, Sharing the Same Dream

Today, Suzeni and Chikondi are both students at Mzuzu University.

Chikondi is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Biological Sciences

Suzeni is studying for a Bachelor of Arts in Education

Chikondi was selected first. One year later, her mother followed.

Now, they attend lectures on the same campus, chase deadlines together, and motivate each other through exams and assignments. If all goes according to plan, they will graduate together in 2029 -- mother and daughter, side by side.

A Story for Every Girl Who Almost Gave Up

Suzeni Kalambo's life is proof that teenage pregnancy is not the end of education. Chikondi's success shows what is possible when a mother refuses to surrender to shame or circumstance.

Together, they stand as a living reminder that education has no expiry date, and that resilience, when passed from one generation to another, can change the course of an entire family.

Their story is not just inspiring -- it is a quiet revolution.