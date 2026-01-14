Malawi: Consultant or Coach-in-Waiting? Goshen Dedza Dynamos' Mponda Link Sparks Takeover Talk

Goshen City Dedza Dynamos insist Peter Mponda was only engaged as a consultant, but his high-profile presence alongside the club's top decision-makers has ignited intense speculation that the Flames assistant coach could be the club's next head coach.

The former FCB Nyasa Big Bullets tactician was spotted sitting with Dynamos technical adviser Kinnah Phiri and Aubrey Kusakala, spokesperson for club sponsor Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, during Sunday's Castel Challenge Cup Round of 32 clash against Creck Sporting Club at Aubrey Dimba Stadium in Mchinji.

The optics were hard to ignore -- and in Malawian football, optics often tell a deeper story.

Dynamos endured a difficult TNM Super League campaign, narrowly avoiding relegation in a season that exposed deep technical and structural weaknesses.

Kusakala confirmed that it was against this backdrop that the club approached Mponda.

"As you might be aware, we struggled badly this season and nearly went down," Kusakala said.

"So, being one of the top coaches on the local scene, we asked him to assess the team, identify areas that need strengthening and, if possible, recommend players we could consider signing."

While the club has been quick to dismiss talk of an imminent appointment, the decision to involve one of Malawi's most accomplished coaches at such a sensitive time has raised eyebrows.

Mponda's pedigree makes the "consultant only" explanation difficult to fully digest.

Just last month, he was fired by Bullets despite having delivered the Airtel Top 8 title and finishing second in the TNM Super League, only a point behind champions Mighty Wanderers.

A season earlier, he guided Silver Strikers to their first league title in 11 years, cementing his reputation as one of the most effective coaches in the country.

For many observers, Dynamos bringing in a coach of that stature -- and placing him at the heart of matchday operations -- suggests more than a short-term advisory role.

Kusakala insists there are no discussions about appointing Mponda as head coach -- for now.

"There have been no talks about him joining us as coach," he said.

"Should there be any development beyond this consultancy, we will issue a statement."

Mponda himself has poured cold water on the speculation, acknowledging that his presence would naturally raise questions.

"Being someone who is currently jobless, I knew my presence there would create speculation," he said.

"But there is nothing beyond that. Ndine lova pano. I am just taking a rest for now."

Yet football insiders note that clubs rarely test-drive coaches publicly unless they are keeping options open.

Dynamos are clearly preparing for a rebuild, and with South Africa-based former Flames coach Ernest Mtawali also linked to the club, the message is unmistakable: Goshen City Dedza Dynamos are shopping at the top end of the coaching market.

Whether Mponda remains a consultant, becomes a permanent fixture on the technical bench, or emerges as the man to lead Dynamos' revival, one thing is clear -- his appearance has shifted expectations, raised pressure, and signalled ambition.

In Malawian football, where decisions are often made quietly before announcements follow, the question is no longer if Dynamos are considering Mponda -- but how far those considerations have already gone.