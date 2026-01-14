Malawi: Fdh Bank Gives K50 Million Food Aid Through Beam Trust

FDH Bank plc has given maize flour worth K50 million to the Beautify Malawi Trust (BEAM) to help address the food shortages facing families affected by the recent floods across the country.

The donation was handed over to the First Lady of Malawi and BEAM Matron, Gertrude Mutharika, during a ceremony held at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Monday.

The consignment comprises 2,820 bags of maize flour, including 1,420 bags of five kilogrammes each and 1,400 bags of 10 kilogrammes each.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The maize flour will be distributed to flood-affected households through BEAM's humanitarian response programme.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, FDH Managing Director, Noel Mkulichi said the Bank was moved to act following the First Lady's call for support to assist Malawians who have been severely affected by the floods.

"The heavy and persistent rains have caused widespread destruction, leaving many families without homes and food. As a responsible corporate citizen, FDH felt compelled to come forward and contribute towards easing the suffering of the affected communities," said Mkulichi.

He said FDH Bank views its role as extending beyond financial services to national development and the welfare of Malawians.

"We believe that our responsibility goes far beyond banking. We are partners in national development and the wellbeing of our people. When communities suffer, we all feel the impact, and when they recover, the whole nation becomes stronger," he said.

In her remarks, Mutharika commended FDH Bank for demonstrating compassion and urgency in assisting flood-affected families.

"I am grateful to FDH Bank for responding so promptly. This contribution will make a real difference to families who are struggling to put food on the table after losing so much to the floods," she said

Mutharika added that BEAM is mobilising resources to deliver immediate relief as affected communities work to recover.

"Our goal is to ensure that no family is left without support in this period of hardship. With partners like FDH Bank, we are able to extend help to more people and restore a sense of dignity to those in need," she said.