South Africa: Eskom Working to Restore Power Following Kouga Veld Fires

14 January 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom says it is continuing to repair powerlines that were damaged during veld fires in the Kouga Local Municipality.

Wildfires have ravaged the Eastern Cape municipality leaving damage to, among others, homes, farms, animals and infrastructure.

"Eskom continues to work tirelessly repairing the damaged powerlines that were caused by aggressive veld fires in St Francis Bay and surrounding areas, including Twin Valley, Linderhof Lodge and River Kaya.

"Eskom is urging those customers that are still affected to remain patient as they are being prioritised and attended to," the power utility assured.

Eskom reported that technicians are currently busy with repairs on the:

  • St Francis Bay/Melkhout 22kv line - replacement of two poles.
  • Melkhout/Gamtoos 22kv line - line patrolling and inspection, checking for damages.

"Customers are urged to take necessary precautions and stay safe.

"Eskom would like to thank all affected customers for their patience and understanding displayed during the past few days," Eskom said.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, the Kouga Local Municipality reported that the majority of fires had been contained and extinguished but warned that "emergency services remain on high alert for possible flare-ups".

"Mopping-up operations are currently underway in the Linderhof area, as well as other affected areas, to prevent further flare-ups.

"Aerial support is once again assisting ground crews...particularly in areas where large plumes of smoke have been identified. Reports of copper cable theft and burning have been received. Residents are urged to report any suspicious activity immediately," a municipal statement read.

