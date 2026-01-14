South Africa: Nzimande Leads Back-to-School Oversight Visit in KZN As Schools Reopen

As part of his District Development Model (DDM) mandate, Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, will conduct an oversight visit to four schools in KwaZulu-Natal on 14 and 15 January 2026.

Schools in South Africa are today welcoming thousands of learners as they open for the 2026 academic year.

According to the department, this initiative aligns with the National Development Plan (NDP), which calls for a collective national effort involving all stakeholders to improve learning outcomes and further support several of the government's strategic priorities.

"It further supports government's drive to improve learner performance, reduce dropout rates, strengthen teaching and learning, and promote mathematics and science education," the department said.

This initiative also serves as a critical enabler for the implementation of government's DDM, which promotes coordinated service delivery across all spheres of government.

In his capacity as DDM champion, Nzimande seeks to use this initiative to coordinate efforts to support educational development in the Harry Gwala District.

As part of the activities, the Minister will engage with the leadership and educators of various schools, officials of the Basic Education Department and other government departments, private sector partners, teachers and learners.

Nzimande is also expected to provide resources and support to learners.

The programme will also include a science career exhibition aimed at encouraging learners to pursue careers in science, technology and innovation.