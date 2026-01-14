South Africa: Justice Minister to Engage Learners On Bullying, Consent

14 January 2026
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, is expected to engage learners and teachers as part of the annual Back-to-School campaign, with a focus on anti-bullying and statutory rape awareness.

The engagement will take place at the Mankgaile Primary School in Ga-Molepo, Polokwane, on Friday.

Learners from Mokwatedi Secondary School, Moria Primary School, Sione Primary School and Mankgaile Primary School are expected to attend.

"The Back-to-School programme is an annual initiative aimed at providing learners with opportunities to become productive, responsible and competitive citizens, through an inclusive quality education system.

"Bullying remains a serious and persistent challenge in South African schools, undermining learners' rights to safety, dignity and education.

"The Back-to-School campaign seeks to raise awareness and advocate for the end of bullying in schools, while also promoting statutory rape awareness to protect children and learners from sexual exploitation and abuse," the department said in a statement.

Kubayi is also expected to address the "critical issue of the age of consent, and the importance of reporting sexual offences".

"The department will conduct this campaign in partnership with the Departments of Basic Education and Social Development, the South African Police Service and the National Prosecuting Authority," the statement concluded.

