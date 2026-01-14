Namibia: Ngurare Calls for Improved Service Delivery

14 January 2026
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Prime minister Elijah Ngurare has called on government officials and public servants to work diligently, with a strong focus on improving service delivery across all 14 regions.

Ngurare said this on Tuesday in his back-to-office address, announcing that he had resumed duty following a period of leave.

"All government officials and public servants must begin working diligently towards 2026, with a strong emphasis on improving service delivery across all 14 regions," he said.

During a Cabinet retreat in December, Ngurare urged Namibians to work together as a unified team.

"We must continue to work together as one team, coordinating and improving synergies like the best Brazilian soccer teams.

"Our shared aim is to win. Winning means delivering services to the people," he said.

