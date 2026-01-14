Kenya: ODM Heads to Kibera for First Mega Rally Since Raila's Death

Nairobi — The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will on Wednesday afternoon hold a public consultative forum in Kibera, marking the party's first major rally since the death of its founder, Raila Odinga, and amid emerging plans for coalition talks with the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The rally will take place at Kamukunji Grounds in Kibera from 2pm and will be led by ODM party leader Oburu Oginga alongside other senior party officials.

According to the party, the meeting is intended to give supporters and residents an opportunity to openly share their views on the future of the party and the direction of national politics.

ODM top organ endorses Oburu-led coalition talks with UDA ahead of 2027 polls

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Oburu chairs key Vipingo meeting amid wrangles in ODM

UDA to Convene NEC Meeting on Wednesday to Discuss Coalition with ODM

ODM said the forum comes at a critical moment as the party reflects on its next steps following Raila's death and seeks to redefine its political strategy.

The consultative meeting is also expected to address ongoing discussions around possible political cooperation with UDA.

"This is a public consultative forum. We want to listen to the people," ODM said in a media alert issued by its Director of Communication, Philip Etale.

Kibera has long been regarded as an ODM stronghold, and the choice of venue is seen as symbolic, coming at a time when the party is seeking to reassure its support base and chart a clear path forward.

The rally is expected to draw a large crowd of ODM supporters from Nairobi and neighbouring areas.