Kenya: World Bronze Medalist Cheruiyot Outlines Future Plans After Disappointment At World Cross Country Championships

NAIROBI — After a disappointing outing at the World Cross Country Championships in Florida, Reynold Cheruiyot is looking to make amends on the track and field.

The World 1500m bronze medallist is not keen to cry over spilt milk, rather is already strategizing for the Diamond League as well as the Commonwealth Games.

"I am going to start loading...preparing with the coaches on how we are going to handle the upcoming races, including the Diamond League as well as the Commonwealth Games. We are going to plan and prepare well for it," the youngster said.

Cheruiyot was part of the mixed relay team that came away from the World Cross Country Championships empty-handed after finishing fourth in 22:42.

The disappointment notwithstanding, Cheruiyot is grateful for the chance to don the Team Kenya singlet once again.

"Even amidst the challenges experienced, I am grateful to God for the opportunity to represent Kenya once again. I am delighted for Kenya to win the team title once again. It was a delight to be part of the team," the 2022 World Under 20 1500m champion said.

The 21-year-old will be up for another busy year following a crowded 2025 in which he represented the country at the World Championships in Tokyo, among other competitions.

He was also a mainstay in the Diamond League circuit, winning the first leg in Doha before finishing second in the subsequent one in Rabat.