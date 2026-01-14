South Africa: Cheaper Groceries Now Available Nationwide With Best Before

Best Before sells food and personal care products close to their best-before date at prices far lower than major supermarkets.

The company now offers nationwide courier delivery, allowing people outside Gauteng to access cheaper groceries.

Best Before, a South African retailer that sells discounted food and household products, has launched nationwide delivery.

The retailer is known for selling short-dated products at much lower prices than big supermarkets like Checkers, Pick n Pay and Spar.

Best Before says it does not sell any products past their use-by date and that all items come from reputable suppliers with quality checks in place, BusinessTech reported.

The business was started in 2017 to offer affordable everyday products to households struggling with rising food costs.

Until recently, Best Before's online shopping service was limited to Gauteng. The new nationwide courier option means customers across South Africa can now place orders online and have them delivered.

Shoppers also have the option to collect orders from a Best Before store if they live near one.

The retailer says orders for collection or transfer to stores can take up to five working days to prepare.

Best Before has grown steadily over the years, opening stores across Gauteng and parts of Pretoria. The company says demand has been strong as food prices continue to rise.

A recent price comparison found that some Best Before products were about 46% cheaper than the same items at traditional supermarkets.

For households under pressure, the retailer says the goal is simple: make safe food more affordable at a time when many families are cutting back.