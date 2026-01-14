Botswana: Boko Visits Princess Marina Hospital to Appreciate Challenges

Gaborone — President Advocate Duma Boko made a surprise visit to Princess Marina Hospital on Monday,where he toured the wards, to appreciate the challenges the hospital was faced with. During the visit President Boko learnt that Princess Marina Hospital, one of the referral hospitals in the country, is experiencing shortage of medication, dilapidated infrastructure and does not have a single psychiatrist. The visit also allowed him to inspect patient welfare and conditions of medical equipment.

Among the wards he visited was the Accident and Emergency Ward where he met some patients who said they came for psychiatric attention but were yet to be assisted.

The President who was accompanied by Minister of Health, Dr Stephen Modise, ministry permanent secretary, Professor Oathokwa Nkomazana, presidential advisor- projects, Mr Omphile Sehurutshe, also learnt from the head of A and E department, Dr Elijah Sivako, said that even though Marina was without the service, it still received referrals from Gaborone Block 6 clinic, where there was a resident psychiatrist.

Assistance had been sought from the University of Botswana since S'brana Psychiatric Hospital in Lobatse was said to be overwhelmed.

Another issue that was raised was the poor state of the hospital kitchen.

According to hospital manager, Mr Jacob Koti, the kitchen operated with old equipment, and needed refurbishing.

The dishwasher for example, he said more than half a century old.

Mr Koti said the ministry had recommended new equipment with a budget that ran into millions.

President Boko advised the staff not to limit themselves when planning and come up with solutions that would allow them to provide quality service.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening diagnostic services at other hospitals, as well as upgrading district and referral facilities to enable Princes Marina Hospital to effectively focus on its role as a referral hospital.