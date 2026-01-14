Kenya: Trade CS Kinyanjui Backs US Move to Extend AGOA

Nairobi — Investment, Trade and Industry Cabinet Secretary Lee Kinyanjui has welcomed a decision by the U.S. House of Representatives to pass a bill extending the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) by three years.

Kinyanjui said the move offers relief to more than 80,000 Kenyans directly employed in apparel and textile firms, and about 250,000 others indirectly supported by the sector, largely within Export Processing Zones (EPZs).

He noted that the extension eases uncertainty that had affected investment and expansion plans in the industry, which heavily relies on duty-free access to the U.S. market.

The U.S. House of Representatives passed the bill two days ago with a vote of 340 to 54. It has now been forwarded to the Senate for consideration.

AGOA, enacted in 2000, allows eligible African countries to export a wide range of products to the United States duty-free, supporting trade, investment and employment.

Kenya is among the leading beneficiaries of the programme, with apparel and textiles accounting for the bulk of exports to the U.S., alongside coffee, tea and horticultural products.

Kinyanjui said Kenya is also pursuing talks on a bilateral trade agreement with the U.S. aimed at expanding market access beyond textiles and diversifying exports.