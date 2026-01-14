Somalia: Election Report Highlights Professional Media Coverage and Peaceful Banadir Polls, Warns of Rising Disinformation

The National Union of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) today releases its Election Observation and Media Monitoring Report on the Banadir Local Council Elections held on 25 December 2025, based on structured monitoring and observation carried out between 1 November and 30 December 2025. The report reflects NUSOJ's mandate to safeguard media freedom, defend journalists' rights, advance professional excellence and contribute to credible democratic processes through professional and independent assessments.

NUSOJ notes that the Banadir elections represented a historic political milestone, as Mogadishu held its first direct local council elections since 1969. The process marked the return of direct local electoral participation to the capital after nearly six decades and served as a major test of readiness for Somalia's broader shift toward direct political participation by citizens and future national elections.

According to the report, 1,604 candidates contested 390 seats across Mogadishu's district councils. Authorities introduced extensive security measures, including the deployment of nearly 10,000 troops and the imposition of a city-wide lockdown on election day. Despite these restrictions, the election proceeded without documented incidents of violence or unrest, making it the first peaceful direct election in Mogadishu and Somalia as a whole for the majority of the population who were born and raised after the last direct elections or who matured during decades when no direct elections were held in the capital city. Importantly, the report confirms that no attacks were recorded against journalists or news media outlets on election day.

In recognition of the election's significance, NUSOJ established a dedicated media monitoring unit at its headquarters in Mogadishu, tracking the media and information environment before, during, and after voting day. Monitoring assessed radio, television and online news coverage, alongside social media platforms including Facebook, X and TikTok, focusing on access to information, fairness, accuracy, editorial balance, misinformation and disinformation and public understanding of the electoral process.

As part of its contribution to promoting responsible, accurate and safe journalism while countering disinformation, NUSOJ, in partnership with the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC), organised a pre-election capacity-building programme, training 102 journalists ahead of the polls. The training equipped participating journalists with stronger knowledge of election procedures, media ethics and professional standards, and it reinforced the media's role in delivering credible information to voters during Somalia's democratic transition.

The report found that radio remained the most influential and widely accessible source of election information, accounting for approximately 58% of audience reach. Television followed with 29%, while online media accounted for 13%. Print media had a negligible role during the election cycle because of limited readership; only one independent newspaper survived, and it was rarely read. The finding reinforces the continuing centrality of radio and broadcast outlets for voter information and public awareness in Mogadishu.

One of the report's key findings is that private media outlets delivered the most professional coverage of the Banadir elections, demonstrating strong balance, verification and editorial discipline during a politically sensitive period. NUSOJ observers noted that these outlets largely complied with the code of conduct agreed upon with election authorities, which was jointly signed by the National Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (NIEBC) and NUSOJ, speaking for independent media, as well as the Ministry of Information, representing state media. Private outlets also made efforts to correct errors promptly, including retracting or editing content that risked inflaming political violence or clan-based incitement.

The report also notes that the state media prioritised institutional messaging and placed notable emphasis on statements associated with the ruling Justice and Solidarity Party while failing to provide equitable and non-discriminatory access to all political parties and candidates. While the private media presented a wider diversity of viewpoints, the report observes that editorial independence was not uniform across all outlets, with some evidence that the political affiliations of owners influenced coverage in certain cases.

Accreditation largely facilitated media access, enabling broad coverage of the Banadir polls by a total of 28 local and 12 international news media organizations. In total, 62 local journalists and media workers as well as 32 international journalists and media workers were accredited. Nevertheless, the study found that inconsistent enforcement of access rules and the accreditation of non-journalistic actors, including influencers and content creators, created operational confusion and diluted professional standards at some polling sites.

A major concern highlighted in the report is the deterioration of the information environment online. NUSOJ found that misinformation and disinformation were moderate to high ahead of election day, declined slightly during voting, and then rose sharply in the days immediately after the polls, undermining public trust and intensifying political polarisation. The report notes that misleading narratives were amplified through viral sharing and platform algorithms and spread through social media and messaging platforms, including activity linked to accounts operating outside Somalia.

The report highlights the generation of misinformation and disinformation by multiple actors, including government and state-aligned communicators, opposition politicians, and members of the public. Fabricated or manipulated content was observed throughout the election period, contributing to confusion, deepening social divisions and reducing opportunities for a calm public debate grounded in verified information. NUSOJ also noted that opposition politicians used clan identity to undermine the electoral process and increase political tension, often sharing these stories without enough context, proof, or other perspectives.

In addition to media monitoring, NUSOJ deployed ten trained local observers across selected polling stations in all 16 districts of Mogadishu to assess preparations at voting sites and evaluate conditions for journalists covering the polls. Observers reported that voting took place in a heavily securitised environment and that security arrangements were largely effective in preventing disruptions. They further found that 70-75% of polling stations opened on time, queues were generally manageable, average waiting times were just over half an hour; and the average voting process took four to six minutes per voter.

NUSOJ's observation mission also recorded that sporadic movement restrictions imposed by the police between 5:00am and 10:30am limited access for journalists and observers at critical early hours of voting. After NUSOJ engaged with the election authorities (NIEBC) and police leadership, they lifted the restrictions around midday. The report notes one isolated incident of political tension, which was contained locally and did not escalate into wider disruption of the ongoing voting process.

Commenting on the report, NUSOJ Secretary General Omar Faruk Osman said, "Somalia's democratic transition will depend not only on peaceful voting but also on the integrity of the information citizens rely on to make their choices. This report shows that professional journalism can strengthen elections, and media freedom is an indispensable benchmark for credible elections. But it also warns that disinformation and politically manipulated narratives are becoming a direct threat to social cohesion and democratic trust. Strengthening media independence, transparency and accountability is no longer optional; it is essential."

NUSOJ concludes that the Banadir elections, having been peaceful, orderly and encouragingly successful, represent a positive direction that Somalia must build on. The report offers important lessons for future polls, particularly the critical role of media professionalism and the urgent need to respond to misinformation, disinformation and divisive content online. The union calls for stronger measures to protect journalists' access and safety, ensure equitable media space for all political actors, improve transparency of official communication and build national mechanisms for countering disinformation before and after election day.

Full Report is available here: Election Observation and Media Monitoring Report

