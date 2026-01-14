Algeria: CAF Opens Probe Into Algeria's Q'final Misconduct in Marrakech

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed opening a formal disciplinary proceedings following incidents recorded during the quarter-final matches of the Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

In a statement released yesterday, CAF confirmed that it had collected recent match reports and reviewed video evidence pointing to potentially unacceptable behaviour involving some players and officials during the quarter-final fixtures between Cameroon and Morocco, as well as Algeria and Nigeria.

CAF disclosed that the matters have been formally referred to its Disciplinary Board for investigation, stressing that appropriate sanctions would be imposed should any individuals be found guilty of wrongdoing.

In addition to on-field and technical area incidents, CAF revealed that it is also reviewing footage related to an alleged case of misconduct involving members of the media in the mixed zone area after one of the quarter-final matches.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The continental body reiterated its firm stance against any form of inappropriate behaviour at its competitions, particularly actions directed at match officials or tournament organisers.

"CAF strongly condemns any behaviour that falls short of professional standards during its events," the statement said. "Appropriate action will be sought against anyone whose conduct is inconsistent with the values and regulations of CAF competitions."

The outcome of the investigations is expected to be communicated in due course, as the tournament approaches its decisive semi-final stage.