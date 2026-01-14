Sudan: Prime Minister Commends Quality of Medical and Health Services At Haj Al-Safi Teaching Hospital in Bahri

13 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister, Dr. Kamil Idris, commended the level of medical and health services provided by Haj Al-Safi Teaching Hospital in Bahri.

This came during his visit to the hospital on Monday, accompanied by the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Ali Mohamed Ali, and the hospital Director-General, Dr. Idris Abdullah Salih.

The Prime Minister and his accompanying delegation toured the hospital divisions, including the Diagnostic Centre, the Oncology Diagnosis and Treatment Centre, the Emergency Section, and the Pharmacy.

His Excellency reviewed the electronic system employed by the hospital for patient reception and registration and was reassured about the level of medical and health services provided to patients.

He also listened to several patients and instructed that any deficiencies in the pharmacy, including syringes and antibiotics, be addressed.

Several patients expressed their satisfaction with the Prime Minister's visit to Haj Al-Safi Teaching Hospital, noting that it reflects the government's commitment to the quality of health services provided to citizens.

