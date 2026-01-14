Sudan: Prime Minister Urges Thorough Preparation to Ensure Success of the Sudanese Forum for National Healing and Recovery

13 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Prime Minister has called for careful preparation and organization to ensure the success of the upcoming Sudanese Forum for National Healing and Recovery, scheduled to be held in Khartoum.

The call came during his Monday meeting at his office in Khartoum with the Chairman of the Preparatory Committee for the Sudanese Forum for National Healing and Recovery, Sheikh Abdelmoneim Abu Dareera, and the Vice Chairman of the Supreme Council for Social Peace, Ishag Al-Sheikh Hamad Al-Neel.

The meeting reviewed the progress of arrangements for the forum.

The forum will address issues of social peace and national recovery, with participation from Sufi sects, native administrations, youth, students, women, and all sectors of Sudanese society.

