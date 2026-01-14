Sudan: Prime Minister Directs Relevant Authorities to Expedite Restoration of Water, Electricity, and Sanitation in Bahri

Khartoum, 12 January 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris has instructed the relevant authorities in the Government of Hope to urgently restore water, electricity, and sanitation services in the Bahri area.

The directive came during his Monday visit to Bahri and Saad Gishra markets, reflecting the government's focus on citizens' livelihoods and the quality of essential services.

Addressing a large gathering of residents at the markets, the Prime Minister affirmed that citizens' livelihoods, security, and access to basic services--including water, electricity, health, and education--remain top priorities for the Government of Hope.

He praised citizens for their patience amid the exceptional circumstances affecting the country and conveyed greetings from His Excellency President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan.

The Prime Minister called on residents of Bahri to return voluntarily to their homes, encouraged traders to resume activities in Bahri and Saad Gishra markets, and urged investors to explore opportunities in the solar energy sector.

Citizens and traders welcomed the Prime Minister's visit, saying it left a positive impression regarding the government's commitment to addressing public concerns.