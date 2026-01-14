Sudan: Prime Minister Commences Duties From His Office in Khartoum

- Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris commenced his official duties on Monday from his office in the national capital, Khartoum.

He began his activity following the return of the Hope Government to the national capital, Khartoum, with an inspection visit to the Ministry of Federal Governance and Rural Development. He confirmed the ministry's resumption of work from its headquarters in Khartoum.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of the role of the Ministry of Federal Governance and Rural Development as a pivotal ministry entrusted with the significant burden of ensuring coordination between the center and all states. He praised the performance of the ministry and its competent staff, who possess high expertise and capabilities.

He directed the completion of rehabilitating the rest of the ministry's headquarters within a specified timeframe, expressing his readiness to overcome any impediments it faces to enable it to fully carry out its designated role.

The Minister of Federal Governance and Rural Development, Engineer Mohamed Kurtikrila Salih, expressed his happiness and welcome for the Prime Minister's visit to the ministry's headquarters, describing it as a real gesture of hope that encourages the ministry to achieve more. He indicated that the ministry commenced its work six months ago and has made significant progress in implementing its 90-day plan.

During the visit, it was underscored that the halls at the ministry's headquarters should be used to qualify and train human resources, particularly those from the states.

The Prime Minister was accompanied during the visit by the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Ali Mohamed Ali, and the Director of Government Properties at the Ministry of Council of Ministers Affairs, Engineer Hashim Mohamed Abdal-Motalib.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister inspected the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Care, confirming that both ministries have resumed work at their headquarters in Khartoum.

The employees at the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Care expressed their happiness with the Prime Minister's visit, indicating that it represents a motivational and moral drive