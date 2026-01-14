South Africa: Lesufi Warns Schools Without Ai Are Failing Children

Panyaza Lesufi says artificial intelligence must be taught in schools now and not years from now.

He says schools without internet and devices are failing learners before they even start.

For many learners in South Africa, school still means crowded classrooms, chalkboards and no internet.

Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi says this cannot continue if children are to stand a chance in the future.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Speaking in Johannesburg on Monday, Lesufi said artificial intelligence must be part of school life now, not later. He warned that waiting too long will leave learners behind while the rest of the world moves forward.

"The Stone Age didn't end because people ran out of stones," Lesufi said. "It ended because new ideas came."

He said those new ideas must now enter classrooms.

Lesufi said artificial intelligence can help learners study, solve problems and prepare for work. He warned that technology should be used for learning and jobs, not just social media.

"We must make it easy for learners to use artificial intelligence for education," he said. "It's here. It's real. It's around us."

He said waiting many years to bring technology into schools would be a mistake.

Lesufi called for modern schools with free Wi Fi, smart devices and digital learning tools.

He said schools without internet, data or devices are failing children from the start.

"Chalkboards and dusters should be in museums," he said.

Lesufi warned that South African learners are no longer only competing with each other.

"They are competing with children in places like Japan and Germany," he said.

He said schools must prepare learners for that world.

Lesufi said technology skills can help young people create new ideas, build businesses and solve everyday problems.

"If education fails, the country fails," he said.

He said giving learners strong technology skills will help grow the economy and move South Africa forward.