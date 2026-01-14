South Africa: Siya Kolisi Confirms Relationship With Dutch Influencer

Siya Kolisi confirms relationship with Dutch influencer Rachel John after being seen together on holiday in Zimbabwe.

The confirmation comes months after Kolisi and his former wife Rachel Kolisi announced their separation.

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has confirmed his relationship with Dutch influencer Rachel John.

This comes after months of rumours about his private life. The couple were recently seen together while on holiday in Zimbabwe.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A short video shared on TikTok shows Kolisi and John boarding a ferry on the Zambezi River. In the clip, they smile and wave at a local rugby fan who praises them as they pass.

This is the first clear public sign that they are together.

Kolisi, who is 35, separated from his wife Rachel Kolisi in late 2024 after eight years of marriage. The former couple have two children.

At the time, they shared a joint statement confirming the separation.

Rumours about Kolisi and John began last year after they were seen together at a tennis match in Italy. Since then, they have mostly kept their relationship out of the public eye.

They have been spotted together during overseas rugby trips and during visits to South Africa.

Kolisi is also reported to have celebrated John's 25th birthday with her in the Eastern Cape.

John has hinted at the relationship on social media before, without naming Kolisi directly. In December, Kolisi commented on one of her Instagram posts, saying, "SA looks good on you," which added to the speculation.

Meanwhile, Rachel Kolisi is preparing to speak publicly about her life after the separation.

She is launching a new project called Falling Forward. It includes roadshows around South Africa and a documentary.

The project looks at identity, loss, healing, motherhood and starting over.