South Africa: Actionsa Says Matric Pass Rate Hides Many Dropouts

ActionSA says real matric pass rate is lower when counting pupils who started Grade ten but never reached matric.

Other parties praise learners but warn about dropouts, weak maths results and inequality in schools.

South Africa is celebrating a record 88 percent matric pass rate, but ActionSA says the numbers do not tell the full story.

The opposition party says many pupils fall out of the system long before they write matric exams.

ActionSA's Mathew George said when the results are measured against pupils who started Grade ten in 2023, the real pass rate drops to about 57.7 percent.

"That means nearly half of learners are gone before they even reach matric," George said.

He said pupils are lost through dropping out, repeating grades or losing interest in school.

Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube praised the Class of 2025. She said more than 900,000 pupils wrote matric and that bachelor passes increased.

ActionSA accused the government of making the results look better by only counting pupils who stayed in the system until matric.

The ANC welcomed the results and said they show progress.

Party spokesperson Mahlengi Bengu said the pass rate reflects hard work by learners and efforts to improve access to education.

The DA also congratulated pupils, saying many succeeded despite poverty and tough conditions. But the party agreed that too many learners drop out between Grades Ten and Twelve.

The EFF raised concern about maths results. The party said the maths pass rate dropped from 69 percent in 2024 to 64 percent in 2025.

It said this is worrying for a country that wants to grow skills and jobs.

The MK party said the results show strength, but warned that big gaps between rich and poor schools remain.

The UDM said the government must not forget pupils who failed.

Party spokesperson Zandile Phiri said learners need better access to second chance programmes and TVET colleges.

She said no young person should be left behind after failing matric.