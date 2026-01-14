South Africa: Sundowns Sign Colombian Striker Brayan Leon for R58 Million

Mamelodi Sundowns sign Colombian striker Brayan Leon from Independiente Medellin on a two year deal.

Leon says he joined Sundowns to win trophies as the club chases the league cup.

Mamelodi Sundowns have completed the signing of Colombian striker Brayan Leon in a deal worth R58-million.

The 25-year-old forward joins the club from Independiente Medellin on a two year contract. Sundowns say the signing is part of their plans for the second half of the 2025/26 season.

Leon says he chose Sundowns because of the challenge and the club's winning history.

"I chose Sundowns because this is the best team and the most successful," Leon said. "I'm proud to be yellow."

This move marks the first time Leon will play football outside Colombia. He says his goal is simple.

"To win, to win titles and to make this club even bigger," he said.

Leon becomes only the second Colombian player to sign for Sundowns. The first was Leonardo Castro, who helped the club win the CAF Champions League in 2016.

His arrival comes at a key time for the club. Sundowns are currently chasing Orlando Pirates in the PSL title race.

They have already missed out on the MTN8 and the Carling Knockout this season. The club is now focusing on the league, the Nedbank Cup and the CAF Champions League.

Leon joins a strong group of attackers that includes Peter Shalulile, Iqraam Rayners, Lebo Mothiba and Arthur Sales.

Rayners has been in good form this season with six league goals. Leon will need to settle quickly if he wants regular game time.

There is also uncertainty around the club's coaching future. Reports suggest coach Miguel Cardoso could be on his way out, with Pitso Mosimane linked to a possible return.