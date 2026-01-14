Uganda: Security Bans Sale of Fuel in Plastic Containers Ahead of Elections

Security authorities in the Wamala region have directed all fuel dealers to stop selling petrol and other flammable products to customers using plastic bottles, jerrycans and other suspicious containers, citing public safety concerns ahead of the presidential and parliamentary elections.

The directive was issued following a security threat assessment that highlighted the risk posed by inflammable substances during a period of heightened political tension among supporters of different candidates.

Lameck Kigozi, the Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Wamala Region, said the measure is intended to prevent the misuse of fuel for criminal or disruptive activities during the election period.

"As the polling day for President and members of Parliament gets closer, security in Wamala region has issued a directive to all dealers in petroleum products to halt the sale of petrol and other flammable products to people carrying bottles, jerrycans and other suspicious containers," Kigozi said in a statement.

He explained that the decision followed a threat assessment meeting that examined "the risks such products pose to the public at such a time when we have political tension among supporters of different candidates in the region."

Police have advised motorists, boda boda riders and other fuel users to draw fuel directly into their vehicles and motorcycles using appropriate means. Security officials have also discouraged parking at fuel stations during both day and night as part of the preventive measures.

"This is intended to curtail abuse of such dangerous substances by ill-intended persons," Kigozi said.

The directive takes immediate effect as security agencies intensify preventive measures to maintain law and order in the Wamala region ahead of polling day.