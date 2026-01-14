Kenya: Kindiki - Sh6 Billion Allocated to Drought Response, More Funds Set Aside

NAIROBI — Kenya Jan 14 Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has assured Kenyans that the government has fully prepared to respond to the ongoing drought in the country saying adequate measures have been put in place to mitigate the situation.

The DP called for calm revealing that Sh6 billion has already been allocated to support response measures asking development partners to boost the efforts.

Prof. Kindiki spoke on Wednesday when he co-chaired the 14th Development Partners Forum at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi.

"The government has made arrangements to make sure that we provide enough food to all the affected people and also to save their livestock from demise because of the drought. There should be no panic in the country," he said.

The Second in Command urged the partners to support the government's efforts saying the government is doing everything possible to lessen the impact of the drought that has hit over 20 counties, most affected in the Arid and Semi-Arid areas.

"The Government is also committing 2 billion shillings every month and is asking for increased assistance from the development partners and other role players to ensure that the drought situation is comprehensively dealt with," he stated.

He also said the government is assembling sufficient amounts of hay, vaccines and water to avert loss of livestock.

The Chairman of the Council of Governors Ahmed Abdullahi called for urgent intervention to avoid a deterioration of the situation.

"While ASAL counties are the most affected. Non-ASAL counties are experiencing spill-over effects through rising food prices, water stress and livelihood disruptions," he said.

Present at the Forum were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, Head of Public Service Felix Koskei, Cabinet Secretaries, Principal Secretaries, United Nations Resident Coordinator Stephen Jackson (co-chair), Germany Ambassador Sebastian Groth (co-chair), Council of Governors led by Chairman Ahmed Abdullahi, ambassadors and representatives of various development agencies among others.