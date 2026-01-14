South Africa: Oscar Mbo Ex Shares Photos and Speaks About Alleged Abuse

Ursula Dlamini shares posts about alleged abuse during her past relationship with DJ Oscar Mbo.

Oscar Mbo has not responded and the allegations have not been tested in court.

Ursula Dlamini, the former girlfriend of award winning producer and DJ Oscar Mbo, has spoken publicly about alleged abuse during their past relationship.

Dlamini shared her story on Instagram, posting photos she says were taken at the time. She also shared messages about the pain she claims she has carried for years.

She said going back to that period of her life has been difficult, even though she has since moved on.

Dlamini is now married and a mother. She said the trauma still affects her without warning and sometimes interrupts her daily life.

She said she decided to speak out to protect her peace and her family, and to stop staying silent about what she believes caused her lasting harm.

In one post, Dlamini said she was triggered while at work. She questioned why she had spent so long protecting someone she now accuses of abusing her.

In another message, she spoke about accountability. She said healing feels impossible without justice, even though her life has moved forward.

Oscar Mbo has not publicly responded to the allegations. The claims have not been tested in court.