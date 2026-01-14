South Africa: Back to School Visit Exposes Problems At Special School

Government leaders visit Northern Lights Special School and find safety staff and transport problems affecting children with physical disabilities.

Officials promise help after school raises concerns about break ins, lack of nurses, therapists and reliable learner transport.

The Eastern Cape government launched its Back to School campaign at Northern Lights Special School in Gqeberha, but what they found worried staff.

Northern Lights is a school for physically challenged children. It is known for strong results and has achieved a 100 percent pass rate in recent years.

On Wednesday, learners welcomed government leaders with songs and smiles. But teachers and staff soon raised serious concerns.

The school was recently broken into. There is no school nurse. Learners struggle with unreliable transport, and there are no therapists to help with daily needs.

Transport and Community Safety MEC Xolile Edmund Nqatha led the visit. He was joined by Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Babalwa Lobishe, Speaker Eugene Johnson and other officials.

"You are living proof that no physical challenge or learning barrier can stop anyone from achieving their dreams," Nqatha told learners.

During the visit, the school received 40 pairs of school shoes, 40 school bags, a rugby ball and a full rugby kit.

Principal Gail Bell said the visit meant a lot to the learners.

"We feel honoured to have the MEC here," she said. "I believe this visit will make a difference."

Mayor Lobishe promised the municipality would return next week to help address the school's biggest needs.

She said the city would help look for donors to fix the roof, provide one or two 25 seater buses, and secure a full support team.

This includes a nurse, a psychologist and a speech therapist.

Despite the challenges, the school continues to do well in sport, especially rugby. Learners proudly showed off their medals and trophies.

The visit ended with applause and a promise from leaders that no child will be left behind this school year.