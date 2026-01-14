Namibia: Reading Making Quiet Comeback

Hobbies are no longer just about being productive, they're about supporting mental health while having fun.

Reading, for one, is quietly resurfacing, especially in social settings like book clubs.

Nali's Book Club spokesperson Kristina Haipinge says reading together is deeply personal and communal.

"Being part of a book club means belonging to a community of women who read, not just to escape, but to understand themselves and the world better," she says.

"We read stories that reflect our realities, challenge our thinking, and spark honest conversations."

She cites 'The First Woman' by Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi as a powerful example.

"The voice of every woman you have ever met echoes through its pages," she says, describing the book as an offering to African women, a celebration of complexity, resilience and truth.

Beyond books, creative hobbies are also gaining traction. Painting, journalling, photography and creative writing allow people to express emotions they don't always have words for.

There's something freeing about experimenting without pressure, and making art that doesn't need to be posted, liked or approved. The joy comes from the process itself, not the outcome.

For those who prefer something more social, group-based hobbies are becoming popular alternatives to traditional nights out.

Film clubs, trivia nights, dance classes and even walking groups offer entertainment with an added mental benefit: human connection. These spaces create opportunities to meet people outside of work, something that can feel increasingly rare in adulthood.

Book club member Roxane Bayer says this sense of connection is what makes the experience meaningful.

"Once you're out of school or university, there are very few opportunities to connect with people outside of work," she says.

"Book clubs fill that gap. You make friends, exchange ideas, and see things from different perspectives."

She also believes hobbies like reading help counter the mental overload many people experience.

"Reading gives you space away from constant news, social media and what I call 'brain rot'," Bayer says.

"It gives your mind something meaningful to engage with."