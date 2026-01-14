Namibia: Makhadzi Finds Healing in Music Following Car Accident

Determined not to let her recent accident define her, South Africa's queen of dance music, Makhadzi, is showcasing her hardworking spirit and perseverance as she recovers.

The singer, whose real name is Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, has penned an inspirational song reflecting on her healing journey while recuperating at home after being released from hospital.

Makhadzi took to TikTok and Instagram, to share her new song with fans and followers.

In a video, she expressed her feelings: "My physio started attending to me yesterday. After the session, I was lonely, I decided to record myself this song. I got the beats from a guy I don't know. I think he sent me this beat a long time ago and I didn't see it. I just found it on my search. But I am coming back. I am healing."

In the song, Makhadzi reassures her fans that she is on the path to recovery.

She sings: "I'm on the way, I'm gonna heal. I was reducing, making better my operation. I can see, I can talk, but I was making my operation feel better."

Although the song has not yet been formally released, it has already gained traction, trending on TikTok.

Fans have responded positively to the song.

@caroline.blessie comments: "A true reflection of positivity and strong belief in inner confidence. Be healed, our queen."

@nomaqheyagatsheni adds: "Speedy recovery, Makhadzi... this song is a hit by the way - therapeutic."

@dakalo16: expresses surprise, saying: "I expected a song, yet I am surprised there's already a song."

@revonian6: encourages her, stating: "I knew that nothing can stop you from singing. Speedy recovery, Makhadzi wa vho rine."

Makhadzi has promised to release the full version of the song in the upcoming week.

"People seem to love the song. I will finish it today and drop it next Friday. Please tell any producers to send me beats so I don't get bored," she says.

The artist was discharged from hospital following a car accident on the morning of 31 December 2025, while travelling from Limpopo to Johannesburg.

Earlier this week, she revealed that she would not be performing for 10 weeks as she focuses on her recovery.

"I'm now discharged from the hospital so that my family can take care of me until I get back to normal," she shares in a social media post. - IOL NEWS