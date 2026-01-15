Uganda: Voting Delayed in Kiteezi Over Logistical Issues

15 January 2026
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Priscilla Nakayenze

Observers say delays like these are not uncommon during large-scale elections, given the complexity of coordinating materials across multiple polling centres.

Voting is yet to commence in several parts of Kiteezi, with officials citing logistical challenges related to the delivery of election equipment. Residents at affected polling stations have been left waiting as critical materials, including voter verification kits and other essential tools, have not arrived on time.

The Electoral Commission requires that all necessary equipment be in place before polling can officially begin, including verification kits, ballot papers, and other voting tools.


Voters in Kiteezi expressed mixed reactions to the delay. Some voiced frustration over the wait, while others remained patient, saying they were ready to cast their ballots as soon as the process started.


