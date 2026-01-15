Zimbabwe: Harare Rains Trigger Transport Chaos and Fare Hikes

Heavy rainfall has disrupted public transport in Harare leaving hundreds of commuters stranded and prompting sharp increases in fares on some of the city's busiest routes.

Persistent downpours over the past few days have flooded major roads and transport hubs, slowing traffic and forcing commuter omnibuses known locally as kombis to reduce services.

At Market Square, one of Harare's main pick-up points, long queues have formed as passengers wait for hours to secure transport.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Commuters travelling to high-density suburbs such as Glen View, Budiriro and Waterfalls say fares have risen from the usual US$1 to as much as US$1.50. Transport operators blame poor road conditions and longer journey times for the increases.

"This rain is making everything worse. We wait for a long time and still end up paying more," said Tatenda Moyo who was stranded at Market Square.

Passenger groups say the situation has exposed long-standing weaknesses in Harare's transport system.

The president of the Passengers Association of Zimbabwe (PAZ), Tafadzwa Goliathi said short-distance routes in the city did not have officially approved fare tables from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works.

He added that some operators routinely ignore existing fare guidelines particularly during the rainy season leaving commuters with little choice but to pay higher prices.

The director of the Harare Residents Association, Ruben Akili, said the city should be operating a mass public transport system to cushion residents during such disruptions.

"In a normal situation, the local authority should provide public transport, with commuter omnibuses playing a secondary, supportive role. Unfortunately, Harare does not have a council-run public transport system, even though this is provided for under the Urban Councils Act," he said.

Akili said there were also legal gaps when it came to regulating fare increases.

"There are no clear provisions allowing the council to regulate kombi pricing. That responsibility lies with central government," he added.

As heavy rains continue, residents are urging both local and central authorities to act swiftly repairing damaged roads, enforcing fare regulations and investing in a reliable, sustainable public transport system.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Transport Urban Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For now, flooded streets, unregulated fare hikes and the absence of mass transit mean many Harare commuters remain at the mercy of bad weather and non-compliant operators.