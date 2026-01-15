Somalia Forces Kill Al-Shabaab Fighters in Jubaland Operation

Kismayo, Somalia — Jubaland regional forces, backed by Somalia's elite Danab commando unit, killed more than a dozen Al-Shabaab fighters in a coordinated security operation in southern Somalia, officials said on Wednesday.

The operation, carried out by Jubaland's Darawiish forces, particularly the Birjeex Brigade, alongside Danab Commandos from the 162nd unit, took place in several locations west of Buula Xaaji in the Lower Juba region.

Military sources said the offensive also targeted the villages of Aaga Wada-jir, Xaliimo Cadey, Boqoqaha, Karas Kukiye and Hajini, where Al-Shabaab militants had been hiding.

"More than 12 Al-Shabaab members were killed during the operation, many of them found inside underground bunkers," officers leading the mission said.

The joint forces also dismantled and neutralised several improvised explosive devices that the militants were allegedly preparing to deploy, preventing potential harm to civilians and security personnel.

Commanders said the operation was aimed at consolidating security in recently cleared areas and eliminating remaining threats posed by the Islamist group.

They added that similar operations would continue until "full security is restored" in the region.

Al-Shabaab, which has waged an insurgency against Somalia's government for more than 15 years, frequently carries out attacks targeting security forces, officials and civilians across the country.

