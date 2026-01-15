South Africa: Limpopo Deploys Rescue Teams to Flooded Areas

The Limpopo Provincial Government has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to assist various areas affected by the recent heavy rainfall and flooding in the province - including in the Vhembe, Mopani, parts of Sekhukhune, Waterberg and Capricorn Districts.

The teams will work to restore connectivity and ensure the safety of residents.

The Provincial Disaster Management Centre (PDMC) is actively involved in rescue operations, working closely with municipalities to remove debris and restore essential services where possible.

Residents have been urged to remain calm and be vigilant as the province responds to the situation, while adhering to guidance issued by the South African Weather Service (SAWS) and the PDMC.

North West Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba, said the scale of the impact required urgent and coordinated intervention.

"We are facing a state of disaster in several districts of our province, necessitating an urgent and coordinated response involving both provincial and national government resources. We have mobilised rescue teams and advise that learners in severely impacted areas should not be compelled to attend school until support is ensured," the Premier said in a statement.

The Premier has directed the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Basikopo Makamu, to oversee a comprehensive assessment of the situation.

This includes evaluating the extent of damage and associated costs to inform an effective recovery strategy, as well as the possible invocation of disaster management provisions and requests for assistance from the National Disaster Management Centre.

According to SAWS, warnings of up to level 09 remain in place, with continued heavy rainfall expected and flooding likely to persist.

The provincial government is disseminating safety messages through various communication platforms, urging residents to avoid crossing flooded rivers and to keep children away from unsafe water bodies.

While a limited number of fatalities have been reported, particularly drownings during the December storms, the province said it continues to closely monitor the situation. Attention is being given to communities that have been cut off due to flooding.

Provincial Emergency Medical Services (EMS) are experiencing challenges accessing some areas due to damaged roads, but efforts are underway to reach affected communities through alternative means.

MEC Makamu has also been coordinating with district management teams and local leadership to explore funding options for the repair of damaged infrastructure. He reiterated the need for residents to prioritise safety during this period.

The Limpopo Provincial Government acknowledged the significant disruption caused by the floods and reaffirmed its commitment to restoring normalcy.

"The dignity and livelihoods of all residents remain a priority and the province will continue to collaborate with all relevant departments and agencies to support those affected," the statement read. - SAnews.gov.za