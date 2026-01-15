South Africa: Minister Gwarube Conducts Back-to-School Oversight Visits in North West

Basic Education Minister, Siviwe Gwarube, on Wednesday undertook a back-to-school oversight visit to schools in Lethlabile, in the North West, as part of the Department of Basic Education's Back to School programme.

The visit formed part of government's efforts to officially welcome learners back to school for the 2026 academic year, while assessing school readiness and reaffirming the department's commitment to quality teaching and learning.

Gwarube conducted monitoring visits at three local education institutions, engaging with learners, educators and the schools' leadership to assess preparedness for the academic year.

Her first stop was Tshenolo Primary School, where she warmly welcomed learners back to school at the start of the academic term.

The Minister interacted with learners, creating an atmosphere of encouragement and motivation as they returned to the classroom. During the visit, Gwarube also supported the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP) by assisting in the school kitchen and serving learners a warm, nutritious breakfast.

"This act underscores the importance of the NSNP in promoting learner well-being and readiness to learn. By ensuring that learners begin their day with a healthy meal, the programme reinforces the message that no learner can learn effectively on an empty stomach, and that nutrition remains a key pillar of academic success," the DBE said in a series of X posts.

The Minister further visited the Grade R classroom, where she distributed Learning and Teaching Support Materials (LTSM) and participated in a reading session with learners.

The engagement aimed to promote early literacy and encourage a love for learning from a young age.

Gwarube later proceeded to Eletsa Secondary School, where she was joined by North West MEC for Education, Viola Ntsetsao Motsumi.

The leaders addressed the Class of 2026, encouraging learners to remain focused, disciplined and confident as they prepare for their final year of schooling.

The oversight visit concluded at Itumeleng Crèche, where the Minister and MEC engaged with young learners during a reading session and observed play-based learning activities.

The visit underscored the importance of early childhood development in building a strong foundation for lifelong learning. - SAnews.gov.za