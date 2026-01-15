South Africa: Deputy Minister Encourages Learners to Take Charge of Their Future

Higher Education and Training Deputy Minister, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, has urged learners to take responsibility for their education and actively shape their future.

Speaking during a Back-to-School programme at Sivananda Technical High School, the Deputy Minister welcomed learners to the 2026 academic year and described education as a powerful tool for empowerment and long-term growth.

"It is always a privilege to stand before bright young minds, with the hope and conviction that I am addressing the future leaders of our country," Dube-Ncube said.

She said the Department of Higher Education and Training was focused on creating clear pathways from schooling to post-school education and training, ensuring that learners are well prepared for opportunities beyond the classroom.

"Think of my role as one of handing you the baton, encouraging you to take charge of your education and to shape your own destiny," she said, adding that knowledge and informed choices remain key to success.

The Deputy Minister acknowledged the challenges facing South Africa's education system but emphasised that these obstacles are not insurmountable.

"We, at the Department of Higher Education and Training, are committed to preparing the Post-School Education and Training sector so that you are equipped for the opportunities ahead," the Deputy Minister said.

She also encouraged learners to make use of technology and readily available information to explore funding opportunities and education pathways.

"We live in an age where information is more accessible than ever. With data at your fingertips, you can explore opportunities, access funding, and plan your education, all from your phone. Knowledge is empowerment; it prepares you to build the future you desire," Dube-Ncube said.

Learners were urged to engage with information exhibitions hosted at the school, featuring partners such as the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS), the National Skills Fund (NSF) and KHETHA. These platforms provide guidance on funding, skills development and career options.

The Deputy Minister encouraged learners to consider Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges and other skills-based institutions as viable pathways to employment and entrepreneurship.

"I encourage you to pursue learning that equips you with practical skills and opens doors to employment opportunities," she said.

Concluding her address, Dube-Ncube congratulated the Class of 2025 on completing their schooling and wished the Class of 2026 success as they begin a new academic year, urging learners to approach their studies with enthusiasm, dedication and a love for learning. - SAnews.gov.za