South Africa: IDT CEO, Tebogo Malaka, Resigns

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has confirmed the resignation of Independent Development Trust (IDT) CEO, Tebogo Malaka, with effect from 31 January 2026.

Malaka was suspended in August last year, following the release of an independent report into the botched R836 million Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen plant project, which was intended to provide vital oxygen plants to hospitals across the country.

The report - drawn up by PricewaterhouseCoopers - recommended that Malaka face disciplinary action for her failure to prevent or act on violations which may have led to the state suffering losses.

Other officials recommended for disciplinary action include David Motsatse in his capacity as the BEC Secretariat and Dr Molebedi Sisi, the General Manager for Supply Chain Management at the IDT.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"While Ms Malaka resigned before the disciplinary process could be concluded, I welcome the fact that her resignation comes without a golden handshake. Importantly, her resignation does not immunise her from criminal investigations or any civil proceedings that may arise.

"This reaffirms our position that no individual in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, or any of its entities, is above ethical governance, the law, or accountability - and that accountability does not fall away simply because someone resigns.

"We therefore urge law-enforcement agencies to conclude the criminal investigations without delay, and to act decisively should the evidence warrant prosecution," Macpherson said.

The Minister vowed to continue to root out wrongdoing at the entity.

"Since the IDT board's appointment last year, great strides have been made to bring governance stability to the entity.

"However, the resignation does not end the problems at the IDT but is a welcome step in our continued reform agenda in the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure, which is anchored on ethical governance which puts the South African public first," he added.

In a short statement, the IDT noted that Malaka will leave the entity "without exit compensation".

"The Board has accepted the resignation and confirms that Mr Sfiso Nsibande, seconded from the Construction Industry Development Board, will continue to serve as Acting Chief Executive Officer to ensure organisational stability and continuity.

"In line with standard governance and employment practice, the terms of Ms Malaka's departure remain confidential. The Board will now commence a formal process to appoint a permanent Chief Executive Officer.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Company By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The IDT will continue to cooperate fully with any ongoing investigations that may result in criminal and/or civil proceedings against any current or former officials or employees," the statement concluded.