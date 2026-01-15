South Africa: Learners Urged to Have a Clear Plan As 2026 School Year Gets Underway

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has encouraged learners across the country to approach the 2026 school year with renewed focus, discipline and a commitment to academic excellence.

In a series of back-to-school messages shared on its official social media platforms, the department highlighted the importance of structured planning, consistent revision and the responsible use of educational resources as key pillars for academic success.

According to the department, a successful school year requires focus, structure and commitment, with learners urged to approach their education with purpose and a clear plan for growth.

For primary school learners, the department emphasised the importance of following classroom rules and routines to create a positive learning environment. Learners were also encouraged to practise foundational skills such as reading, writing and counting regularly, keep their stationery and books organised, and remember that learning improves with consistent effort.

Secondary school learners were advised to create weekly study schedules that balance schoolwork and rest, revise classwork daily to strengthen understanding and memory, and make responsible use of teachers, libraries and online learning resources.

The department also encouraged early preparation for assessments to reduce stress and improve performance.

"The 2026 school year presents an opportunity for learners to refocus on their academic goals. Through structured planning, consistent revision and the responsible use of educational resources, learners can strengthen their study practices and enhance overall academic performance," the department said.

The department reiterated its commitment to supporting learners, parents and educators throughout the academic year, in line with the Read to Lead campaign and the goals of the National Development Plan 2030.

Parents and guardians are encouraged to support learners by fostering positive study habits at home and engage with schools to ensure a conducive learning environment. - SAnews.gov.za